Ivy League allows senior athletes to play as grad students

NEW YORK (AP) — The Ivy League will allow current senior athletes to play sports as full-time grad students at their current university next year in a break with longstanding policies. The change is a result of COVID-19, which canceled a full year of sports. Athletes must stay at the schools they are currently at to receive this exemption and must be admitted at the grad schools through regular channels. The Ivy League has had a longstanding policy that only permitted undergraduate students to compete on athletic teams.