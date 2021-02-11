Latest rail plan would put tunnel under Long Island Sound

President Joe Biden’s promise to improve the nation’s infrastructure has renewed interest in the idea of a high-speed railroad connecting New York and Boston through a 16-mile tunnel under Long Island Sound. Officials say the North Atlantic Rail plan would create an electric high-speed line that would allow travel at well over 200 mph. It would cut the current train trip of about 3 1/2 hours between the two cities to just over 1 1/2 hours. Amtrak’s current trains can go as fast as 150 mph but rarely do on the current aging track. The estimated cost of the 20-year project is over $100 billion.