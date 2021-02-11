Law firm details sexual misconduct by global ministry leader

NEW YORK (AP) — A law firm’s investigators have released a scathing report on alleged sexual misconduct by the now-deceased founder of a global Christian ministry. Ravi Zacharias died last May, but the posthumous scandal has plunged Atlanta-based Ravi Zacharias International Ministries into crisis. The Atlanta-based law firm Miller & Martin conducted a four-month investigation. According to its report, Zacharias engaged in sexual misconduct with massage therapists and carried on many amorous extramarital relationships via text message and email. The report says his mobile devices contained more than 200 photographs of younger women, including some nude images of a salon employee from Malaysia.