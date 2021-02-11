Lebanese ex-army chief testifies in Beirut port blast probe

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s former army chief has told the lead investigator of last year’s massive Beirut port blast that he had recommended, years before the explosion, that tons of seized ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse there be resold privately. He said the military had no use for the chemicals. Jean Kahwaji served as army chief until 2017. He testified on Thursday, six months after the probe began. He told the investigator the army had no use for the ammonium nitrate because it was a large amount and “has limited use and because it dissolves with time, it constitutes a danger if stored for a long time.”