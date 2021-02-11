Man pleads guilty to driving through crowd at Jones rally

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who drove his three-wheeled motorcycle through a crowd of supporters of then-U.S. Sen. Doug Jones supporters has pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment. Charles David Harris, of Blountsville, was scheduled to go to trial Wednesday but agreed to a plea deal. Guntersville court officials say the 59-year-old was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 116 days suspended. Harris was charged in October for driving a motorcycle through a crowd of people at an Oct. 18 campaign stop for Jones. One woman was reportedly injured in the incident. Harris previously told authorities that he wanted to hear the Democratic senator speak and he didn’t intend to hit anyone.