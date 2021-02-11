New trial in ex-football hero’s killing can’t be for murder

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana judge says the new trial for the man convicted in the shooting death of a former NFL player cannot include a murder charge. Ronald Gasser was tried for second-degree murder in 2018 in the shooting death of Joe McKnight following a traffic dispute. But the jury came back with a manslaughter conviction. Now, Gasser is getting a new trial because the U.S. Supreme Court said his conviction by a non-unanimous, 10-2 vote was unconstitutional. The Times-Picayune|The New Orleans Advocate reports that a judge ruled Wednesday that Gasser’s trial cannot include a murder charge without violating the constitutional protection against double jeopardy.