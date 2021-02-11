No. 3 Michigan returns to action Sunday at No. 21 Wisconsin

No. 3 Michigan plans to play for the first time since Jan. 22 at No. 21 Wisconsin on Sunday. Michigan had put all athletic activities on pause last month after receiving several positive tests for a COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate. Michigan leads the Big Ten standings and is chasing a No. 1 seed at the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin has been sliding down the Top 25 the last few weeks and lost 77-54 at Michigan on Jan. 12.