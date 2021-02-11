Norwich woman arrested for promoting prison contraband

(WBNG) -- Authorities say a woman was arrested for mailing drugs to an inmate at the Chenango County Correctional Facility.

The Chenango County Sheriff's Office charged 23-year-old Adrianna C. Burlison of Norwich, N.Y. with promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a felony.

Her arrest was the result of an investigation, authorities say.

Burlison was released on an appearance ticket and is to appear in the Town of Norwich Court.

No other information was released.