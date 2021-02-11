Penguins top Islanders 4-3 on Crosby’s shootout goal

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 comeback victory over the New York Islanders. Casey DeSmith made 26 saves for the victory including five stops in overtime plus all three of the Islanders’ attempts in the shootout. Mathew Barzal had given the Islanders a 3-2 late in the third period before Evgeni Malkin tied it for the Penguins with 18 seconds remaining. Casey Cizikas and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders. Bryan Rust and Zach Aston-Reese had the other goals for the Penguins.