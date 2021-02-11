Pirates sign veteran catcher Wolters to minor league deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran catcher Tony Wolters to a minor league deal that includes an invitation to spring training. Wolters will compete for a backup job behind Jacob Stallings. Wolters is 28 and spent the first five seasons of his big-league career in Colorado. He hit .238 with seven home runs and 123 RBIs in 391 games with the Rockies. Pittsburgh opens spring training when pitchers and catchers report Feb. 17, with the first full-squad workout set for Feb. 22.