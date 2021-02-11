San Francisco sues schools, cites high of suicidal students

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The city of San Francisco says that suicide rates of children have hit record highs in a lawsuit aimed at pushing the city’s school district to reopen classrooms. City Attorney Dennis Herrera filed the lawsuit Thursday in the San Francisco Superior Court. It includes testimony from hospitals in the San Francisco Bay Area and doctors who cite alarming increases in suicidal youth. San Francisco’s public schools have been closed since March. The lawsuit argues that keeping the schools closed, despite city permission to reopen, violates the state constitution and is harming San Francisco’s children.