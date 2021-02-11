Serbia says it’s ready for Russian vaccine production

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Officials say Serbia is ready to domestically produce the Russian Sputnik V vaccine after successfully using it and a Chinese-developed shot in its inoculation campaign. A team of Russian experts arrived in Serbia on Thursday to evaluate technical details of the arrangement that many see as another Serbian step away from its proclaimed goal of streamlining its foreign policies and actions with the European Union before eventually joining the bloc. The Russian ambassador to Serbia has denied politics are involved in the so-called global vaccination diplomacy. Although formally seeking EU membership, the populist Serbian leadership has cultivated close ties with China and Russia which are vying for influence in the Balkans.