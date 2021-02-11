Skip to Content

Several storms are possible in the next week

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
5:46 pm Weather Now
thumbnail_Euro Ptype

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Wide range in temperatures expected. Wind: N 3-8 Low: -3 to 7

Forecast Discussion:
Lingering lake effect flakes this evening should taper tonight with some clearing expected in some areas. There is the potential of a large temperature range tonight with lows around -3 to 7. Any accumulations will be less than 1”.

The next 7-8 days will be quite active with respect to storm chances. Check out the latest video forecast for details on which days we're watching closely.

Howard Manges

More Stories

Skip to content