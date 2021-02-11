Several storms are possible in the next week

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Wide range in temperatures expected. Wind: N 3-8 Low: -3 to 7





Forecast Discussion:

Lingering lake effect flakes this evening should taper tonight with some clearing expected in some areas. There is the potential of a large temperature range tonight with lows around -3 to 7. Any accumulations will be less than 1”.



The next 7-8 days will be quite active with respect to storm chances. Check out the latest video forecast for details on which days we're watching closely.