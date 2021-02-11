‘SUNY for All’ program focuses on addressing college equity gap

(WBNG) -- SUNY Schools are launching the SUNY for All program, making even more resources available for students getting ready to go to college.

By providing additional resources to all students, the SUNY system hopes to address the college equity gap. Before the pandemic, a student from a low-income household had only a 10% chance of earning a college degree, while students from higher income households had a 50% chance.

Due to the pandemic, SUNY Broome officials say students need more support and guidance than ever before.

"The fact that this has been going on so long has kind of slowly, over the course of time, created a scenario where people are just so uncertain that they put their entire life on pause," said SUNY Broome Executive Enrollment Management Officer Jesse Wells.

Those resources include one-on-one application support and personalized support services to help students complete application waiver fees. There is also an online training center featuring certification programs.

To read more about the program and the resources available, head over to this link.