Taylor Swift has finished redoing sophomore album ‘Fearless’

NEW YORK (AP) — Last year, Taylor Swift gave us a lot of new music. This year it will be old — the pop star has announced she’s dropping the first of her re-recorded albums. Swift online Thursday said “Fearless: Taylor’s Version” is finished and “will be with you soon,” featuring re-recorded songs from Swift’s sophomore album, “Fearless.” The new set will also contain six never-before released songs. Swift will also release a new version of her song “Love Story” from “Fearless” on Thursday at midnight, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend. In 2020, Taylor dropped two albums — “Folklore” and “Evermore.”