Trial highlights: ‘We were invited’ and a quick defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump incited a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, put his own vice president in danger and later expressed solidarity with rioters who attempted to overturn the 2020 election in his name. That’s what Democrats argued Thursday as they wrapped up their impeachment case against the former president. Over two days of testimony, they asserted that Trump deliberately ordered his supporters to “fight like hell.” And they bolstered their case using accounts from the rioters, some of whom said they were acting on Trump’s order. Trump’s defense team has said that he was exercising his First Amendment right to free speech and shouldn’t be on trial because he is no longer in office — an argument Democrats reject. The trial will continue Friday.