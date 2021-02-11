Skip to Content

US jobless claims fall slightly to 793,000 with layoffs high

8:43 am National News from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer American sought unemployment benefits last week, lowering jobless claims to 793,000, evidence that job cuts remain high despite a substantial decline in new viral infections. Last week’s total fell from 812,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. That figure was revised higher from the previously-reported figure of 779,000. Before the virus erupted in the United States in March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession.

Associated Press

