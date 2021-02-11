Virus outbreak cancels whooping crane count in Texas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has canceled this year’s flights to count the world’s rarest cranes in their only natural flock. It’s the first cancellation since at least 1950. This whooping crane flock breeds in Canada and winters in Texas. Wade Harrell of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the current survey takes six flights. Each requires a pilot and at least two observers to spend up to four hours in a small plane, and they often come from different parts of the country. Harrell says missing one year won’t significantly damage the service’s ability to monitor long-term trends.