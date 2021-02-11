Woman arrested in Chenango County on multiple-drug charges

(WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff's Office says a woman was arrested on multiple drug-related charges after deputies served an arrest warrant and executed a narcotics search.

In a news release, the Sheriff's Office says it charged 26-year-old Chelsey A. Hendricks with the felony of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree.

She was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree, authorities say.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to an address in the town of Plymouth, N.Y. for an arrest warrant out of the Chenango County Family Court on Feb. 7.

At the residence, Hendricks was found sitting in the driver's side of a vehicle. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found on her when she was taken into custody, the Sheriff's Office says.

On Feb. 10, law enforcement executed a search warrant on the vehicle. The Sheriff's Office says it found 24 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle and unknown substances that were sent to the New York State Police Crime Lab.

The Sheriff's Office says the investigation into this incident is ongoing and more charges are likely.