Attack on Pakistani post kills 4 soldiers, 4 militants in NW

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says four soldiers have bene killed in a overnight militant attack on a security post. In a statement Friday, the military said four militants were also killed. The gunbattle took place in South Waziristan, a former Taliban stronghold in the country’s northwest bordering Afghanistan. The statement gave no further details, and only said troops were still searching the area. Pakistan and Afghanistan often accuse each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along the porous frontier. The two countries’ border stretches about 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) across rugged mountainous terrain.