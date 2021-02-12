Behind the Boards: Reilly Walsh

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton Devils are off to a 2-0 start to the season after two overtime wins this week.

One of game-winning goals came from defenseman Reilly Walsh Monday night, as the B-Devils topped the Penguins 4-3.

Walsh credited the entire team for the way they played three-on-three.

"I kind of just hopped out there and picked up the loose puck, made a pass up to Footer (Nolan Foote), he made a good little move in the middle and chipped it wide to Schmelzy (Ryan Schmelzer) and Schmelzy had a really good play drawing two guys over and making a good backhand pass," said Walsh. "I just tried to collect it and shoot it as fast as I could and found a way through and the rest is kind of there."

The B-Devils came from behind in both games this week. In Monday's win, they scored two goals in the third period before Walsh gave them the game-winner in OT.

Wednesday night against the Phantoms, Nolan Foote tied the game at one in the third to send it to overtime. Brett Seney scored the game-winning goal to give the B-Devils back-to-back wins.

"It's crazy. We talk about how we want to have a good start and all that and sometimes it does and sometimes it doesn't...It gives us a lot of confidence," said Walsh. "The periods are long, 20 minutes is a long time. A lot of time for opportunity and we just needed to find one there. Once we get into overtime I think we're a pretty confident group."

Walsh's goal Monday was his first professional goal. He spent the last three years playing hockey at Harvard University.

Walsh said starting training camp with New Jersey last month was an eye opener.

"The skates were something I had never really been a part of. With training camp too they're extra fast, extra competitive so that was awesome for me to start there and kind of get thrown into the fire," he said.

Walsh said his experience during NHL camp prepared him for his first professional season in the AHL.

"The guys have been really good, the coaches have been awesome and I have no complaints at all," he said. "The fact that we're getting two wins early makes it even better because everyone hasn't played in a really long time so the winning feeling definitely feels good."

Walsh is part of a young defensive group on this year's B-Devils team. He said it's been helpful to take on the unique season with guys in a similar situation.

"It's been an interesting experience but we trust each other," he said. "We've been together for a little while now so we have confidence in each other and although we're still trying to figure out what works and what doesn't, it's been nice for the coaching staff to have trust in us to make plays and make mistakes and keep going, and learning from that."

Walsh said he's been leaning on some of his teammates a lot, including defensemen Colton White and Josh Jacobs.

"Almost every day. Just even asking little questions about maybe what drills it is or stuff to do after practice that they've learned to do from older guys they were with...It's been really nice to have those guys," he said.

As for something fans in Binghamton may not know about Walsh, he said he enjoys watching TV and movies with the extra free time he has this season.

"Currently I'm in a deep binge of Yellowstone. I like some crime and drama shows, I like thriller movies as well that keep me on my toes when I'm out of the rink. So I'm definitely watching Yellowstone and I've been hearing I need to go to the Sopranos after that."

The B-Devils host the Utica Comets Saturday night in Newark at 4 p.m.