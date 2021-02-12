Brothers from Kansas, Idaho arrested in Capitol riots

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two brothers from Kansas and Idaho are facing federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI said William Pope, of Topeka, Kansas, and Michael Pope, of Sandpoint, Idaho, were arrested Friday. They both face numerous charges including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. William Pope was arrested without incident and is being held in the Shawnee County jail. He ran unsuccessfully for the Topeka City Council in 2019 and was an adjunct instructor at Fort Hays State from January 2016 until May 2020.