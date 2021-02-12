Chenango County receives $6 million to boost its emergency systems

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that Chenango County will receive $6 million in grant funding to improve its emergency communication systems.

The money is part of $29 million grant given to five counties in the state for the same purpose.

The money for Chenango County will be used to build new communications tower sites, add new radio channels and for upgrades to the county's 911 communications center including new equipment.

Chenango County Board of Supervisors Chairman George Seneck said in a new release that the grant was significant.

"These funds will enable the county to strengthen its emergency communications capabilities between multiple jurisdictions and agencies that all help support our citizens," he said.

Putnam, St. Lawrence, Ulster and Wyoming counties also received grant money.