Elementary students send Valentine’s Day greetings to Vestal Park residents

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Glenwood Elementary School delivered their Valentine's cards to the senior citizens at the Vestal Park and Rehabilitation Center nursing home today.

The card sharing program runs as part of a national elder outreach program; Love For Our Elders.

Over 150 cards were written by elementary school students with personal messages for the residents who are otherwise unable to participate in social interaction due to the pandemic.

The letters followed strict rules to be eligible for the program including no glitter, large font with legible handwriting and bright colors to be easily understood by the residents of Vestal Park.

“It’s important that we let our students continue their outreach, where in normal times it would be bingo games with the residents that would get pretty heated, now we are sending words of affirmation that are so important given how isolated they might feel,” said Glenwood Elementary Principal Doreen McSain.

Students were unable to deliver the handwritten notes due to COVID restrictions, but the box of cards was instead delivered personally by McSain.

Some of the letters made reference to how the students miss being able to play bingo and expressed hope that the elders would be available for games after the pandemic, McSain said.

One student expressed jealousy of the residents according to McSain, writing that he liked learning that residents of Vestal Park did not have to engage in online learning, an activity that he “didn’t like”, McSain said.

Students writing letters were part of an overarching Kindness Challenge at Glenwood, and winning classes of children able to participate in all the activities would be rewarded with a snow cone party.