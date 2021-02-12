Ethiopia confirms rapes ‘without a doubt’ in Tigray conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A senior Ethiopian official says rape has occurred “conclusively and without a doubt” in the country’s embattled Tigray region. The statement from Ethiopia’s minister for women is a rare government acknowledgement of the toll on civilians during 100 days of fighting between Ethiopian and allied soldiers and forces loyal to Tigray’s fugitive leaders. The minister issued the statement late Thursday after a task force visited Tigray to investigate accounts of sexual assault in the region of some 6 million people, which remains largely cut off from the world. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says 108 rapes were reported to health facilities in the past two months in the Tigray capital, Mekele, and three other communities.