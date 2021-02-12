Fuddy Duddy’s serves up sweets ahead of Valentine’s Day

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Valentine's weekend is a busy time for Fuddy Duddy's in Owego.

Sebrina Brown, a customer visiting the store, says she couldn't wait to stop by.

"We drove a ways, because we wanted to get out, but Fuddy Duddy's is such a nice store," said Brown.

Ahead of the rush, the shop is creating confections sure to spoil your special someone. Staff take the time to put a little love and attention into every confection they craft.

"Everything at Fuddy Duddy's is handmade, so that's what really sets us apart," said owner Steve Cruty.

For customers like Brown, she says she will continue to make the trip back to Owego to support Fuddy Duddy's.

"Supporting local businesses, that's important. My husband and I are retired so the pandemic hasn't hit us like it's hit everybody else, so we support local businesses," said Brown.

Owners of the shop say they could not be more grateful for the support of such a sweet community.

"We have tremendous support, we have a very strong community that likes to support small business in general, so we are very blessed," said Cruty.

To find out more about Fuddy Duddy's head to their website.