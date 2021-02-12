Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 30 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114. Carmelo Anthony added 24 points off the bench, including 16 in the fourth quarter, to help Portland win for the fourth time in five games. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 35 points and nine rebounds, and Ben Simmons had 23 points and 11 boards. The loss snapped a four-game road winning streak. The Eastern Conference-leading Sixers had won six of seven, with the only defeat during that span coming a week ago to the Trail Blazers, 121-105.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 comeback victory over the New York Islanders. Casey DeSmith made 26 saves for the victory including five stops in overtime plus all three of the Islanders’ attempts in the shootout. Mathew Barzal had given the Islanders a 3-2 late in the third period before Evgeni Malkin tied it for the Penguins with 18 seconds remaining. Casey Cizikas and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders. Bryan Rust and Zach Aston-Reese had the other goals for the Penguins.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed veteran catcher Tony Wolters and outfielder Brian Goodwin to minor league contracts that include an invitation to spring training. Wolters will compete for a backup job behind Jacob Stallings. Wolters is 28 and spent the first five seasons of his big-league career in Colorado. He hit .238 with seven home runs and 123 RBIs in 391 games with the Rockies. Goodwin is a career .252 hitter since reaching the majors with Washington in 2016.

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Travis Atson had 18 points as St. Francis (N.Y.) narrowly defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 70-67. Ramiir Dixon-Conover led the Red Flash with 19 points. Marlon Hargis hit a 3-pointer for the Red Flash with 1:43 to go for the final scoring. Following a Terriers’ miss, the Red Flash misfired, got a rebound but turned the ball over on an offensive foul and then, after forcing a Terrier turnover, missed a final 3-point attempt with six seconds to go.