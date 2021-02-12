Huawei takes HSBC to UK court for docs in extradition fight

LONDON (AP) — Huawei took U.K. bank HSBC to court on Friday seeking documents the Chinese company says are key to its legal efforts to stop its chief financial officer from being extradited to the U.S. from Canada. Huawei filed an application at the U.K. High Court for records it believes will show Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou didn’t mislead the bank, as U.S. authorities allege. The legal request further complicates the geopolitical battle over Meng’s case. It also adds to pressure faced by London-based HSBC, which earns much of its revenue in China.