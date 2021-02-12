Investigating Trump a big early move for Atlanta’s new DA

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia district attorney who took office barely a month ago is leading an investigation that could bring charges against former President Donald Trump. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis thrust herself into the national spotlight this week when she launched an investigation into whether anyone illegally attempted to influence Georgia’s 2020 elections. Evidence she’s considering includes a recording of a phone call Jan. 2 in which Trump tried repeatedly to get Georgia’s top elections official to overturn his defeat in the state. Willis won the district attorney’s job by defeating her former boss, Paul Howard, who held the office for two decades. She’s an experienced prosecutor with 17 years under Howard.