Join a Social Gathering Concert on Valentine’s Day weekend

The Binghamton Philharmonic is hosting their fifth Social Gathering Concert over Valentine's Day weekend.

The in-person concert will feature the Binghamton Philharmonic's Debrah Devine and Michael Newman performing solo works for violin and cello.

The Social Gathering Concert is at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Binghamton on Sat. Feb. 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Executive Director of the Binghamton Philharmonic, Dr. Paul Cienniwa, said for a safe experience the BPO will require everyone to wear a mask, the event is capped at 50 people total in a 500 seat ballroom, and all NY Forward public safety guidelines will be followed.

