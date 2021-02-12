Light snow this weekend but heavier snow next week

Tonight: Variable clouds and cold. Wind: NW 2-6 Low: -5 to 5

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold. 30% chance of late day snow showers. Wind: NE 3-7 High: 19-25





Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather takes us through this evening and tonight! No weather concerns are evident except for just a COLD night with another wide range in temperatures expected. Lows range from -5 to 5. The weekend starts quiet, too, but some light snow is expected to arrive later in the day Saturday.

