Skip to Content

Light snow this weekend but heavier snow next week

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
5:55 pm Weather Now

Tonight: Variable clouds and cold. Wind: NW 2-6 Low: -5 to 5

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold. 30% chance of late day snow showers. Wind: NE 3-7 High: 19-25

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather takes us through this evening and tonight! No weather concerns are evident except for just a COLD night with another wide range in temperatures expected. Lows range from -5 to 5. The weekend starts quiet, too, but some light snow is expected to arrive later in the day Saturday.

On 12 News at 5, 5:30 and 6 we're going to be talking about how much snow we could see Saturday night and if we'll have the latest on the potential of additional accumulating snow through next week.

Howard Manges

More Stories

Skip to content