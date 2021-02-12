Lillard scores 30 as Blazers down 76ers 118-114

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 30 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114. Carmelo Anthony added 24 points off the bench, including 16 in the fourth quarter, to help Portland win for the fourth time in five games. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 35 points and nine rebounds, while Ben Simmons added 23 points and 11 boards. The loss snapped a four-game road winning streak. The Eastern Conference-leading Sixers had won six of seven, with the only defeat during that span coming a week ago to the Trail Blazers, 121-105.