Love prevails despite pandemic

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) - Due to COVID-19 Valentine's Day is looking different for many couples, but it's especially heartbreaking for those with loved ones in nursing homes.

Anneliese and Raymond Besemer have been together since the 8th grade, but this Valentine's Day weekend they could only see one another through a glass window.

Married for 59 years the two are no strangers to struggle.

"Making it work, heart to heart, and day to day," read Anneliese in her Valentine's card from Raymond.

Anneliese lives at the Elizabeth Church Manor and Raymond still lives at home. Due to safety precautions put in place the couple has not been able to see each other, hold hands, or share a kiss in a long time.

"It makes me cry," said Anneliese, "I love you," replied an emotional Raymond

But despite the sadness they both may feel, they said it's an important reminder of what really matters in life ... love for one another.

And while they long for the day to be together again, one thing will always be true.

"She's my Valentine!" said Raymond

A bond no pandemic can break.