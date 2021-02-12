Feds: Delivery man threatened politicians, Fox News figures

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man has been ordered held without bail on charges of making deadly threats to past and present political figures and Fox News personalities on social media. Military veteran Rickey Johnson was charged with making threatening interstate communications and threatening U.S. officials. His lawyer said his communications were isolated and he doesn’t pose a specific danger. The targets of the threats were not identified in court papers. Two law enforcement officials who spoke on condition of anonymity identified some of them as Fox News personalities and Republican former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a frequent Fox commentator.