Myanmar draft cybersecurity law adds to protests over coup

BANGKOK (AP) — A draft cybersecurity law due to be implemented in Myanmar has raised protests that it will be used to quash dissent rather than protect privacy. Human rights advocates issued statements Friday urging the country’s military leaders to drop the plan and end internet disruptions that have intensified since a Feb. 1 coup. Matthew Bugher, head of the Asia program for the group Article 19s, says the draft law shows the military’s intent to “permanently undermine internet freedom in the country.” Internet service providers and others were given until Monday to respond to the proposed law.