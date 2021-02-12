Pennsylvania orders vaccine providers to speed up

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says it’s taking steps to improve the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The Health Department on Friday ordered vaccine providers to get shots into arms more quickly, offer more convenient scheduling and make sure that shots are only going to people currently eligible to receive them. Providers that don’t comply with the order will have their allotments reduced or suspended. The Health Department says it’s taking action in response to widespread frustrations among Pennsylvania residents about how difficult it can be to secure an appointment.