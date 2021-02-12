Phillies to defer $9.5M of $28M in Gregorius’ 2-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will defer $9.5 million of the $28 million owed to Didi Gregorius under the shortstop’s $28 million, two-year contract. Gregorius receives a $1.5 million signing bonus under the deal announced Wednesday, payable in $500,000 installments on each Feb. 1 from 2024-26. He has $12 million salary this season, of which $7 million is deferred, and a $14.5 million salary in 2022, of which $1 million is deferred.