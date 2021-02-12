Police emphasize clampdown on crowds as Mardi Gras nears

The final weekend of Mardi Gras season in New Orleans has begun with a warning from police that crowds won’t be tolerated as the city fights to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Police chief Shaun Ferguson noted Friday that bars throughout the city were being ordered to close through Fat Tuesday. And he said police will man barricades limiting pedestrian traffic on Bourbon Street to people who live or work there, hotel guests and restaurant patrons. Traffic on nearby Frenchmen and Decatur Streets also will be limited. All parades have been canceled. Mardi Gras celebrations last year are now believed to have contributed to a surge of infections in Louisiana.