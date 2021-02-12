Policeman gets suspended jail term over migrant child death

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Belgian court has handed a one-year suspended prison sentence to a police officer over the shooting death of a two-year-old toddler who was in a van during a high-speed chase of suspected migrant smugglers. The court in the southern Belgian city of Mons ruled on Friday that the police officer’s version of an accidental shooting was credible but also found him responsible for the death of the child. The van’s driver was sentenced to four years in prison while another alleged smuggler was acquitted. The smugglers were trying to reach Britain during the pursuit.