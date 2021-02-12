Portugal’s relief at falling COVID-19 cases tempered by fear

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Dr. Nuno Germano had a nagging fear when Portugal’s January surge of COVID-19 cases threatened to overwhelm his intensive care unit at Lisbon’s Curry Cabral Hospital: he was afraid he wouldn’t be able to care for his patients. After about two weeks last month as the world’s worst-hit country by size of population, the anxiety in Portugal over the recent pandemic peak has eased slightly. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and in intensive care fell Thursday for the third straight day. But Portugal’s seven-day average of daily deaths remained the world’s highest, at 2.05 per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.