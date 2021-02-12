Report: Turkish sailors kidnapped by pirates have been freed

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Fifteen Turkish crew members of a cargo ship who were kidnapped by pirates last month off west Africa have been freed. A shipping company said Friday that all 15 seamen were safe and would be flown back to Turkey soon. There was no immediate information on the circumstances of their release. The Liberian-flagged M/V Mozart was sailing from Lagos, Nigeria, to Cape Town, South Africa, when it was attacked on Jan. 23 about 100 nautical miles (185 kilometers) northwest of the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe. One crew member, an Azerbaijani national, died during the attack.