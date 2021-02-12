Restaurant, bar closing times to be extended

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday restaurant and bar closing times will be extended from 10 to 11 p.m.

Cuomo said the new closing time will start Feb 14. He said this change is possible due to the continued decline in hospitalizations and infection rates.

"Our decisions are based on science and data and we adjust as the virus adjusts. The infection rate and hospitalizations have continued to significantly decline," Governor Cuomo said.

As of Friday, the statewide positivity rate is 3.54% and the 7-day average is 4.04%.