Rumble Ponies officially join MLB’s professional development league

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have officially accepted Major League Baseball's invitiation to become Professional Development League (PDL) license holders.

The PDL is the new minor league system, consisting of 120 teams. Today, MLB announced all 120 teams accepted the invitiation to join.

“This is an incredibly exciting day for our team and community," said Rumble Ponies owner John Hughes. “We are very proud to be a part of the New York Mets system and continue to do what we do best – create a best-in-class fan experience, develop big-league ballplayers, grow our business and support our community. Our fans can rest assured that the future of

baseball in Binghamton is strong. The continued support of Senate Majority Leader Schumer and local leaders, ensured this day would come.”

New divisions were also announced. The Rumble Ponies will play in the Double-A Northeast League, which is made up of 12 teams.

Binghamton Rumble Ponies (NYM)

Hartford Yard Goats (COL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (TOR)

Portland Sea Dogs (BOS)

Reading Fightin Phils (PHI)

Somsert Patriots (NYY)

Akron RuberDucks (CLE)

Altoona Curve (PIT)

Bowie Baysox (BAL)

Erie SeaWolves (DET)

Harrisburg Senators (WSH)

Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF)

A press release from the Rumble Ponies added they expect a limited capacity crowd for the upcoming season.

A schedule and start date have not been released at this time.