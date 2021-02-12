Russia ready to cut ties if EU ups sanctions, diplomat says

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat says his country is prepared to cut ties with the European Union if the EU imposes new sanctions amid a dispute over the treatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. In response to a question on Moscow’s willingness to rupture formal relations with the EU, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that Russia doesn’t want to be isolated but is ready to retaliate if the EU action hurts its economy. Russia-EU relations have sunk to new lows over Navalny’s arrest and imprisonment. The opposition leader was arrested Jan. 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recuperating from the nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. R