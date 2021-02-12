Sheriff’s office offers Valentine’s Day ‘special’ for exes

NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office is giving people a chance on Valentine’s Day weekend to show their former lover they’re still wanted by turning them in if they have outstanding warrants. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is offering what it calls a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special” that includes what they describe as a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur and a one-night minimum stay. Early reactions to the Facebook post praised the idea as funny while other reactions didn’t find it funny.