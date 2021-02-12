Spear, Cheeks lift Robert Morris past Oakland 88-82 in 2OT

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Kahliel Spear had 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead six Robert Morris players in double figures as the Colonials ended their eight-game losing streak, beating Oakland 88-82 in double overtime. Enoch Cheeks added 15 points for the Colonials. Charles Bain chipped in 12, Trayden Williams scored 10 and Dante Treacy had 10. Daniel Oladapo led the Golden Grizzlies with a career-high 25 points. Robert Morris was without senior AJ Bramah, who announced earlier Friday that he was entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 21.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals — all team highs — in 12 games this season.