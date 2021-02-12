Tenney calls on Governor Cuomo and top aides to resign

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Claudia Tenney, fresh off of her win in the 22nd Congressional District race, is calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after a New York Post report detailing a phone call between a top aid for the governor and democratic lawmakers regarding data about nursing home COVID-19 deaths.



Tenney shared a Tweet from NY21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, which called for the prosecution of the Cuomo administration.



Great work @EliseStefanik! I renew my call for investigation into Cuomo’s reckless and criminally negligent nursing policy from April 2020 and call for his immediate resignation. https://t.co/HVfG65rBKr — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) February 12, 2021

"This bombshell admission of a coverup and the remarks by the Secretary to the Governor indicating intent to obstruct any federal investigation is a stunning and criminal abuse of power," Stefanik said in a statement.



The New York Post cited a recording of a video conference between Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa and state democrats. According to the report, DeRosa reportedly told legislators that the Cuomo administration covered up data due to fear of a federal investigation. The Post article also said DeRosa apologized for holding the information that lawmakers requested in August of 2020.



Lawmakers have been at odds with the way the state reported nursing home deaths due to the coronavirus because the numbers only reflected deaths inside nursing homes, and did not include the number of residents who died in hospitals.



According to the Associated Press, more than 9,000 recovering nursing home patients in the state were released from hospitals back into nursing homes at the governor's direction.