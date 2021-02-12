Trump returns to spotlight in trial — but not on his terms

WASHINGTON (AP) — For two days, it’s been wall-to-wall Donald Trump. House impeachment managers have aired footage of him addressing supporters and played video compilations of his rallies, his press conferences and his calls to Fox News. They’ve brought his suspended Twitter account back from the dead, reading his tweets aloud from the Senate chamber. After nearly a month sequestered out of sight at his gilded Palm Beach club, the former president has been thrust back into the spotlight during his second impeachment trial, but not on his own terms. Barred from social media, Trump has been watching the drama unfold far from Washington, with none of his former tools to fight back.