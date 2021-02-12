UN rights body adopts watered-down text on Myanmar coup

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body has passed a consensus resolution urging military leaders in Myanmar to immediately release Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian government leaders detained after a military coup. In a special session at the Human Rights Council, the original resolution presented by Britain and the European Union was watered down Friday amid pressure led by China and Russia. Revisions removed calls to bolster the ability of a U.N. rights expert to scrutinize Myanmar and for restraint from the country’s military. After the updated resolution passed with no opposition, Chinese Ambassador Chen Xu thanked the sponsors for “adopting our recommendations” but said China still was distancing itself from the measure.