Vaccine delay in North Macedonia stirs political tension

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Like many other countries bordering the EU, North Macedonia is scrambling to procure COVID-19 vaccines, suffering disproportionately from recent manufacturing delays. Plans to receive the first shipment this week were set back by red tape, causing political tension in the tiny Balkan country where nearly 3,000 lives have been lost to the pandemic. The main opposition party called on the center-left government to resign after the latest delay, adding that the prime minister had been obliged to “beg” other countries for vaccines.